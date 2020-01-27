Philip M. VanHoy (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip M. VanHoy.
Service Information
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC
28204
(704)-641-7606
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Myers Park United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Jubilee Hall
Obituary
Send Flowers

Philip Marshall Van Hoy, 72, of Charlotte, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home at Lake Wylie. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Myers Park United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in Jubilee Hall at the church following the service. A complete obituary will appear later this week online and in The Observer.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.