Philip Marshall Van Hoy, 72, of Charlotte, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home at Lake Wylie. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Myers Park United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in Jubilee Hall at the church following the service. A complete obituary will appear later this week online and in The Observer.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 27, 2020