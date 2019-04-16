Mr. Philip Russell Stevenson, 54, of Matthews, NC, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born July 2, 1964, in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Kurl Stevenson and Elizabeth Singletary Stevenson. Mr. Stevenson is survived by his mother Elizabeth and brothers David Stevenson of San Francisco, CA and Clifford Stevenson of Broken Arrow, OK. He is also survived by his aunt Jo Singletary Barbre of Charlotte, NC, friend Julia Stagg of Summerton, SC, and many cousins. He was graduated from Charlotte Country Day School in 1982, and Tulane University in 1986. Memorials may be sent to The Singletary Cemetery Trust Fund, P.O. Box 333, Coward, SC 29530.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 16, 2019