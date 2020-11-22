Phillip "Butch" Burchelle Reynolds III
August 13, 1959 - November 15, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Phillip "Butch" Burchelle Reynolds III, beloved father and husband, passed away on November 15th, 2020, at the age of 61 years.
Born on August 13th, 1959 in Elkton, Maryland, Butch was a lover of nature and determined athlete. Butch played baseball for Emory and Henry College; he graduated in 1981 with the record for most appearances as a pitcher. Butch went on to have a long, fulfilling career with the Kiewit Corporation and its subsidiary, Mass Electric. One of Butch's more notable projects was the construction of the Charlotte light rail.
Butch met his wife, Patti, in 1984; they were married in 1985, and raised three children together. Butch enjoyed hiking and swimming with his family and dogs. He appreciated laughter, music, and the Boston Red Sox. He was a devoted father to his children, coaching their sports teams and attending every performance and recital. In all areas of his life, he was a transformative mentor to everyone he met.
Butch will be missed by his wife and best friend, Patti, and their children: Ryan Tarbell; Holly and Matt Keimig; and Vicky Leigh Reynolds. He is survived by his father, Phillip Reynolds Jr., and stepmother, Luanne Reynolds. He is predeceased by his mother, Phyllis Reynolds.
Memorial donations may be made to the Joe Martin ALS Foundation at joemartinalsfoundation.org
.