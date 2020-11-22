1/1
Phillip Burchelle "Butch" Reynolds III
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip "Butch" Burchelle Reynolds III
August 13, 1959 - November 15, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Phillip "Butch" Burchelle Reynolds III, beloved father and husband, passed away on November 15th, 2020, at the age of 61 years.
Born on August 13th, 1959 in Elkton, Maryland, Butch was a lover of nature and determined athlete. Butch played baseball for Emory and Henry College; he graduated in 1981 with the record for most appearances as a pitcher. Butch went on to have a long, fulfilling career with the Kiewit Corporation and its subsidiary, Mass Electric. One of Butch's more notable projects was the construction of the Charlotte light rail.
Butch met his wife, Patti, in 1984; they were married in 1985, and raised three children together. Butch enjoyed hiking and swimming with his family and dogs. He appreciated laughter, music, and the Boston Red Sox. He was a devoted father to his children, coaching their sports teams and attending every performance and recital. In all areas of his life, he was a transformative mentor to everyone he met.
Butch will be missed by his wife and best friend, Patti, and their children: Ryan Tarbell; Holly and Matt Keimig; and Vicky Leigh Reynolds. He is survived by his father, Phillip Reynolds Jr., and stepmother, Luanne Reynolds. He is predeceased by his mother, Phyllis Reynolds.
Memorial donations may be made to the Joe Martin ALS Foundation at joemartinalsfoundation.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 19, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
November 17, 2020
Butch was a good person, good and kind, Uncle Bo and family will miss him,
thelma weaver
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved