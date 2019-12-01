Phillip Frye. It is with great sadness that the family of Phillip (Phil) Hanson Frye announces his passing after a brief illness on November 25th, 2019, at the age of 91. Phil will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Margaret, and his children, Phyllis, Cathy, and Michele, as well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Born January 1st, 1928 in Pinehurst, NC, Phil was the last surviving member of a family of seven siblings. Phil was a Veteran, proudly having served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. After returning home from the Coast Guard, he had a 38-year career with Dixie News. A memorial service will be held in his memory on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Carolina Funeral Service and Cremation Center, 5505 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations be sent to two churches; Grace Crossing Baptist Fellowship or Eastern Hills Baptist Church. Online condolences may be addressed to carolinafuneral.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 1, 2019