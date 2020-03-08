Phyllis Hargett Shumaker of Sun City Carolina Lakes passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 1, 2020. Phyllis was born to Margaret Cook Drake and Lester Odean Hargett on September 22, 1947. Wade Harrison Drake became her stepfather and daddy at an early age and loved her unconditionally. Phyllis graduated from Garinger HS in 1965 and worked for Eastern Airlines reservations in Charlotte for 23 years. In 1989 she married the late Jack Shumaker Jr. and moved to Hillsborough, NJ where she worked for American Express Travel for 18 years.
Phyllis is survived by her children Jennifer Thomas Hrischenko (George) of Charlotte and Benjamin Thomas of Morrisville. Brother Glenn Hargett (Beth), Sister Carolyn Morehead (Bo), Brother Steve Drake (Brenda). Also survived by her three granddaughters, Leigh, Kelly and Alison Hrischenko who will forever miss their Grammie.
A memorial service will be held on March 15th at 2pm at Gateway Baptist Church 6321 Robinson Church Rd. Charlotte NC 28215. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gateway Baptist Church. Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is handling arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 8, 2020