Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Irene "Dolly" Tonon. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM St. Ann Catholic Church 3635 Park Road Charlotte , NC View Map Rosary 11:30 AM St. Ann Catholic Church 3635 Park Road Charlotte , NC View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Ann Catholic Church 3635 Park Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Irene (Palazzo) Tonon "Dolly", 99, formerly of Bristol, CT, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Charlotte.



Dolly was born on January 29, 1920 as the fifth of six children of an Italian immigrant family from Bari, Italy.



Her life will be remembered as one of fidelity to her Catholic Faith and unwavering devotion to her husband Paul of over 69 years, and her entire family, and the joy she brought to many with her zest for life and uncanny wit and humor, especially in the later years of her life.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Angelo Tonon (2015) and her son, Mark Paul Tonon (2017). She is survived her oldest son, Paul Gregory Tonon and wife Linda of Bristol, CT; son, Rev. Mr. Peter B. Tonon, Sr. and wife, Lucie of Charlotte, NC; daughter-in-law, Carrie Tonon of Bristol, CT; grandchildren: Gregori Tonon and wife Stephanie of Avon, CT, Lisa Donoghue and husband, Greg of Hingham, MA, Angela Burke and husband Brian of Bristol, CT, Joseph Tonon of Bristol, CT, Lauren Tonon and Peter Tonon, Jr. of Charlotte, and Louis Tonon of Philadelphia, PA; and great-grandchildren: Paul and Lila Donoghue of Hingham, MA, and Mia and Olivia Tonon of Avon, CT.



A Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 12 at 12 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3635 Park Road Charlotte, The Very Reverend Fr. Timothy S. Reid, celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 11:30 am with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11:30 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missionaries of the Poor, 1403 Griffith Road, Monroe, NC 28112; St. Ann's St. Vincent de Paul Society; or .



Condolences may be offered at





Phyllis Irene (Palazzo) Tonon "Dolly", 99, formerly of Bristol, CT, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Charlotte.Dolly was born on January 29, 1920 as the fifth of six children of an Italian immigrant family from Bari, Italy.Her life will be remembered as one of fidelity to her Catholic Faith and unwavering devotion to her husband Paul of over 69 years, and her entire family, and the joy she brought to many with her zest for life and uncanny wit and humor, especially in the later years of her life.She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Angelo Tonon (2015) and her son, Mark Paul Tonon (2017). She is survived her oldest son, Paul Gregory Tonon and wife Linda of Bristol, CT; son, Rev. Mr. Peter B. Tonon, Sr. and wife, Lucie of Charlotte, NC; daughter-in-law, Carrie Tonon of Bristol, CT; grandchildren: Gregori Tonon and wife Stephanie of Avon, CT, Lisa Donoghue and husband, Greg of Hingham, MA, Angela Burke and husband Brian of Bristol, CT, Joseph Tonon of Bristol, CT, Lauren Tonon and Peter Tonon, Jr. of Charlotte, and Louis Tonon of Philadelphia, PA; and great-grandchildren: Paul and Lila Donoghue of Hingham, MA, and Mia and Olivia Tonon of Avon, CT.A Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 12 at 12 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3635 Park Road Charlotte, The Very Reverend Fr. Timothy S. Reid, celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 11:30 am with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11:30 am.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missionaries of the Poor, 1403 Griffith Road, Monroe, NC 28112; St. Ann's St. Vincent de Paul Society; or .Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close