Phyllis Kiker Ashe
1943 - 2020
Phyllis Kiker Ashe, 77, of Stanley, passed away September 11, 2020 in her home. Born July 19, 1943 in Mecklenburg County, she was the daughter of Robert J. and Avis (Starnes) Kiker. She been the devoted wife of Frank Cleveland Ashe for almost 60 years.

A graduate of West Mecklenburg High School, Phyllis retired from Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools after more than 30 years of employment.

She enjoyed reading her bible and traveling with her husband and grandchildren, who were her greatest joy.

Survivors include her husband, Frank Cleveland Ashe; sons, Richard Cleveland Ashe and Michael (Michele) Anthony Ashe; special nephew, Eddie Kiker; grandchildren, Richie Ashe, Kayla Wallenhaupt, Emilee Ashe, Michael Ashe, Holly Ashe and Jake Ashe; great-granddaughter, Willow Ashe; sisters, Geraldine Kiker Wheeler and Jackie Kiker Morrison; nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Cleveland Craig Kiker.

Graveside Service 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte. Online condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
