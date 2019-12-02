Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Leone Aeby. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

On November 21, 2019 the world lost an angel as the heavens gained one. Phyllis Leone Aeby passed at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte while surrounded and comforted by her loving family.



She was 82 years old and was born December 12, 1936 in Flint, Michigan to her parents, Vivian L. and Marvin C. Summitt. In January 1955 Phyllis graduated early from Flint Technical High School. During her senior year she met her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Charles F. Aeby. They were married on June 22, 1957. Phyllis enjoyed her career as the only drafts woman at the Flint engineering office of Michigan Bell after high school. They moved in 1958 while Charles was attending the University of Michigan.



Her passions were cooking, sewing, knitting, crafting and most of all spending time with her family and teaching them her passions. In Michigan she was a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader, PTA member, and a church youth leader. Phyllis was always a devout and active member of the United Methodist Church. She attended Bible Studies, Questers, and volunteered where ever needed. She loved life and nature and was close to her Heavenly Father.



Phyllis was the loving and attentive matriarch of her family. She is survived by her husband Charles and their children Paul F. Aeby, Martha L. Aeby Shumate (Henry), David M. Aeby, Mary J. Aeby Shoemaker (Roger), John A. Aeby (Precious), and their twenty one grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren. She loved her family and friends so dearly that even friends became family. She had a beautifully contagious smile for anyone.



She was preceded in death by her parents and only sibling Jean Ann Summitt Eavy Arms.



Services to celebrate Phyllis's life will be held at McEwen Funeral Service, Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Road Pineville, NC on Tuesday, December 3rd from 6pm to 9pm. Funeral service will be held at Pineville United Methodist Church, 110 S. Polk St, Pineville, NC on December 4th at 1pm.



Condolences may be offered at

