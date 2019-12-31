Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Moran. View Sign Service Information Tribute Cremation Society 4935 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (980)-209-1061 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Moran was born in Milwaukee, WI on May 17, 1930 to Edwin and Edna Arndt. She graduated from Washington HS in 1948 and began working in Milwaukee. When money and time allowed, she traveled, including a bicycle trip throughout Europe in the early 1950s.



On a blind date in 1953, Phyllis met Lt. Neal Moran (USAF) originally from Simpson, WV. They married in January 1954 and she began life as a military wife for the next 15 years. She became the mother of 3 children and was the "chief logistics officer" as the family was transferred often. Over their 64 years of marriage, Phyllis and Neal moved 16 times as a military family before settling in Charlotte, NC.



Phyllis began her college education in 1974 at CPCC in Charlotte where she earned her Associate In Arts degree in September 1977. Next, she went to UNC-Charlotte and graduated in December 1980 with a BS in Accounting. She earned her CPA license in April 1983. Phyllis worked as a CPA, mostly with Pneumafil Corporation, until her retirement in December 1998.



She was a loving and fun-loving Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, and Friend. She was wise and true to her word and loyal to God, her family, and her friends. She volunteered and gave her time to many organizations and people throughout her life. She believed and often said "any job worth doing is worth doing right" and lived that way, including her life as a Christian.



Phyllis was a decades long member of St. Stephen UMC in Charlotte. She was a charter member of the Fellowship Class and for several years was the organizer, as well as a driver, for Friendship Trays, a meal delivery program for the elderly and infirm.



Phyllis passed away on December 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Neal, and is survived by her children Mike Moran (Carla) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Andrea Manos (Theodore) of Woodstock, GA, and Joel Moran (Marcia) of Wake Forest, NC, and six grandchildren, James and Kevin Manos, Jake and Jared Moran, and Shauna and Madeline Moran.



A Memorial Service celebrating the life and light of Phyllis Moran will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stephen UMC, 6800 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270. The service will be live streamed on the church website:

