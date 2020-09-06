1/1
Phyllis Ratliff Perry
1958 - 2020
Phyllis Ratliff Perry (62) passed away on August 28, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina with her family by her side. Phyllis was born in Charlotte on August 19, 1958 to parents Ann Allen Ratliff and Ashley Maye Ratliff. She was born with many talents and spent her childhood dancing tap and ballet, modeling and participating in pageants.

Phyllis graduated from Myers Park High School in 1976 before attending Webber International University (Class of 1978) to receive her Associates Degree in Fashion Merchandising.

Phyllis met her high school sweetheart, Chadwick Keith Perry, at a dance during their senior year at Myers Park. Phyllis and Keith were married on October 22, 1988 and were happily married for 32 years. Together they raised two children, London Allen Perry and Chadwick Keith Perry Jr., both of whom Phyllis was immensely proud of.

Phyllis devoted her life to being a wife and mother. She enjoyed traveling, trying new restaurants, wine nights with her friends and having dance parties with her family at the beach. Her loved ones will remember her smile that lit up every room, her kind and welcoming demeanor and her fun-loving personality.

Phyllis was welcomed into Heaven by her grandmother, Anna Allen Goodwin; mother-in-law, LaRue Perry; uncles, James Goodwin and Joe Goodwin; and cousin, Pattie Caruso.

Phyllis will continue to live on in the hearts of those who survived her including: her husband, Keith Perry; her daughter, London Perry; her son, Chadwick Perry Jr.; her mother, Ann Ratliff; her father, Ashley Ratliff; her aunt, Barbara Dillard; her cousin, Brian Dillard; along with her stepmother, stepbrother, half-sister, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and her beloved friends.

On Friday, September 11, a celebration of the life of Phyllis Ratliff Perry will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC at 1:00 pm with Bob Henderson presiding. Due to capacity requirements, the service will be for family only. For those not able to attend in person, the links for live streaming the service are: https://www.covenantpresby.org/live and https://www.facebook.com/CovenantPresby

For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider The American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or the National Pancreas Foundation (www.pancreasfoundation.org).

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
