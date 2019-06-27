Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Street Burrell, 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Elmcroft Assisted Living. Phyllis was born on August 26, 1938 to the late Lloyd Street and Sue Peterson Street. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Michael Burrell, who was also her high school sweetheart. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Burrell Hinson and husband, Gary and Michelle Burrell McGrath and husband, Shawn; son, Mark Phillip Burrell and wife, Dana; grandchildren, Zach Hinson and wife, Sarah, Hilary Manuliova and husband, Sergei, Hannah McGrath, Patrick McGrath, Ryan Burrell, Caspian Burrell and Elizabeth Burrell; great-grandchildren, Ellie Hinson, Danya Manuliov and Masha Manuliova.



She grew up in Unicoi, Tennessee, a place she dearly loved because she was surrounded by family and friends. She relocated to Charlotte in 1964 with her family. Phyllis was an active member of Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church for over 51 years. She was involved with her Circle and loved volunteering for Room at the Inn. She had a special love for children and spent many years teaching Sunday School, Bible School and pre-school.



Funeral services will be 1:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the Family Life Center. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



The family wishes to acknowledge, with deep appreciation, the many expressions of love, concern and kindness extended to Phyllis through her transition with Alzheimer's. We have been comforted by the consistent message that Phyllis was a special person and so many people experienced joy from her kind spirit. We extend our gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Elmcroft and her Hospice team, many of which feel like our extended family.



Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or to Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, 9401 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28273.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Phyllis Street Burrell, 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Elmcroft Assisted Living. Phyllis was born on August 26, 1938 to the late Lloyd Street and Sue Peterson Street. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Michael Burrell, who was also her high school sweetheart. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Burrell Hinson and husband, Gary and Michelle Burrell McGrath and husband, Shawn; son, Mark Phillip Burrell and wife, Dana; grandchildren, Zach Hinson and wife, Sarah, Hilary Manuliova and husband, Sergei, Hannah McGrath, Patrick McGrath, Ryan Burrell, Caspian Burrell and Elizabeth Burrell; great-grandchildren, Ellie Hinson, Danya Manuliov and Masha Manuliova.She grew up in Unicoi, Tennessee, a place she dearly loved because she was surrounded by family and friends. She relocated to Charlotte in 1964 with her family. Phyllis was an active member of Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church for over 51 years. She was involved with her Circle and loved volunteering for Room at the Inn. She had a special love for children and spent many years teaching Sunday School, Bible School and pre-school.Funeral services will be 1:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the Family Life Center. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery.The family wishes to acknowledge, with deep appreciation, the many expressions of love, concern and kindness extended to Phyllis through her transition with Alzheimer's. We have been comforted by the consistent message that Phyllis was a special person and so many people experienced joy from her kind spirit. We extend our gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Elmcroft and her Hospice team, many of which feel like our extended family.Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or to Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, 9401 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28273.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close