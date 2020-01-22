Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Wood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Mann Wood CHARLOTTE - Phyllis Wood of Charlotte, NC died on Friday, January 17, 2020, from complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was born and raised in Powhatan, VA, a friendly 'country suburb' of Richmond, to the late Charlie and Gertie Mann. After graduating as valedictorian of her high school class, she went to college via the work study program at Berea College in Kentucky. That was a wonderful experience, bringing lifelong friends. Upon graduation she taught high school business in Fluvanna, VA where she met her husband, Irvin. They lived most of their life together in Charlotte. She was a wonderful mother and loyal friend, and a great help to Irvin in his business. She especially enjoyed her ladies group at Carmel Baptist Church, lunch bunch with her friends, bridge club, and Hornets and Tarheel basketball. Her 'love language' included cooking for others, and her family still uses many of her recipes. She was a very supportive and connected Mom and Grandma. She is survived by her husband, Irvin Wood, their daughter, Tricia Wood from Raleigh, their son, Mike Wood (Linda) from Orlando, grandchildren Laura, David, and Laura Hasenauer, and Lindsay and Emily Wood. The family wishes to thank the loyal and loving caregivers we have had for 11 years: Veronica, Comfort, Oma, and Teresa. Their love and care for "Mama and Daddy" have been unsurpassed. A memorial service and gathering will be held at Carmel Baptist Church at 2:00 on Saturday, January 25. Any donations in her memory may be made to Carmel Baptist Church in Charlotte or the - Western Carolina Chapter.

