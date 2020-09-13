Pirkko Laaksonen

Pirkko Tellervo Laaksonen CHARLOTTE - Mrs. Laaksonen, 86, of Charlotte, NC died on September 5, 2020. She was born in 1934 in Turku, Finland. She was a registered nurse and an active member of the Nurse Association of Finland for many years. She was a Charlotte resident since 1987. In retirement she was well known by friends as an artist. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church since 1988, where she was an active member of the Clara Sullivan Circle and the JOY Club. She was also a member of the Charlotte Couples Dance Club, many Artists Guilds, Senior Scholars, Friends of Scandinavia, and Suomi-Finland Club of Charlotte. Pirkko and her beloved husband Seppo were together for 65 years and passed away within the same week. Survivors are daughters Leila Eklund in Charlotte and Leena Fox in Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Keith Fox (Haley), Thomas Fox (Katherine), Erika Dabney (John), and their families. In Finland: son Lasse Laaksonen (Heli); grandson Jouni Laaksonen, granddaughter Sanna Laaksonen, godson Juha Silvola, and their families. Contributions in Pirkko's memory may be sent to: Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.



