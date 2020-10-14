Polly Anne Melton Haney, 86, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born Monday, July 2, 1934, in Cliffside, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Clifford and Vena Cobb Melton. Polly spent 40 + years with Southern Bell Telecommunications. Polly had a deep abiding faith and trust in her Lord and Savior. She was very active in her church, St. Paul United Methodist, where she mentored children in an afterschool program. Polly enjoyed reading, writing and spending time with her family. She made each one who knew and loved her feel special and much loved.
Polly is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ted Wayne Haney; son, Timothy "Tim" Haney; sister, Mavorine M. VanDyke; brother, Kenneth Melton; and many more loving family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by her siblings: sisters, Mae M. VanGundy and Mozelle M. Honeycutt; and brothers, Hussler Melton, Norman Melton, Yates Melton, Miles Melton, and Eugene Melton.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Sedgefield Church, 2830 Dorchester Pl, Charlotte, NC 28209, with Rev. Pastor Jim Brookshire officiating. A graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Charlotte, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com
