Polly Baynum WILMINGTON, DE - I was born on 9-28-38 (boy, have I said that a lot over the last three months) and died 9-16-19, just shy of my 81 st birthday, after a short and futile battle with pancreatic cancer. Now wait, there's a story behind this What a wonderful life I had. Wonderful family, wonderful friends, wonderful adventures. I could go on and on... Long ago on a Wednesday in late September my parents and older brother celebrated my arrival, and I was introduced to all as Mary Cadman "Polly" Kurtz, the daughter of Hugh and Martha from Wilmington, Delaware. I spent most of my childhood in Wilmington, until leaving there in the seventh grade when my father was transferred to New York. After high school, I attended Connecticut College for Women, graduating in 1960 with a major in Latin and Greek. ("How in the world could I support myself with that major?" my father asked.) Well, I moved back to Wilmington and soon became the best Latin teacher in town. Competition wasn't exactly overwhelming. It was in Wilmington that I met my husband of 58 years, Jack, on a blind date. It wasn't exactly love at first sight. It took him three dates before he realized what was going on. I wonder if he ever did. I married the man of my dreams on August 19, 1961 and from that day on I was proud to be Mrs. Jack Baynum, Queen of the castle and Grand Diva of all things domestic. We soon started the Baynum dynasty Jeb (Jen), Tim (Anna), and Amy (Rob). Wilmington was a wonderful place for us. I loved reading and kept a running list of every book I ever read. Shopping, carting the kids around, making Halloween costumes, going out to lunch, and movie nights all were fabulous. Besides raising our family, I volunteered, guided tours at Winterthur museum, and played a little tennis. Summers were always fun in Stone Harbor, NJ. Later we moved to Baltimore, Richmond, and then Charlotte, spending summers at Sunset beach, NC and Seabrook Island, SC. Just when I thought I was too old to fall in love again, I became a grandmother. I knitted a flock of hats, socks, and sweaters with love in every stitch. My greatest treasures Katie, Elli, Alexander, Isabel, Liza, Charles, and Victoria all call me Grammy. There are simply not enough superlatives in the English language to describe my grandchildren. I am incredibly proud of each and every one; the people they are and the people they are becoming. When I finally got Jack out of his cocoon we started traveling. After experiencing our first winter vacation in the Islands, we were hooked. Traveling with friends was always a joy. As we matured and had enjoyed enough sun, we started to travel in Europe. At times Jack had to drive, and I wondered if I'd see my children again! Fortunately, good friends came to our rescue and took the wheel. Later we discovered River cruises and enjoyed the luxury of unpacking once, good food, and just having someone take care of us. Five years ago, we moved to Covenant Woods back in Richmond and cruised into our Golden years. Many thanks to my many new friends and wonderful staff who made these last years so enjoyable. All my life I have loved to laugh. My mother told me my laugh was not very lady-like but it was my only laugh so I stuck with it. My life has been full of stories and laughter, and for that I am grateful. So I was born; I blinked; and it was over. If you want to, you can look for me in the evening sunset, amongst the darting hummingbirds, or see me in the smiles of my children and grandchildren. You know I'll be there in time for cocktails. Speaking of cocktails, please join my dear family and friends on November 2 nd at three o'clock at Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville, VA for a celebration of the blessing of my life. I'll leave you with this please don't be sad because I'm gone; instead be happy that I was here. I really did have a wonderful life. I was raised by family who loved me and was loved by the family I raised. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Covenant Fund at Covenant Woods at 7090 Covenant Woods Drive, Mechanicsville 23111 or

