Prescott Marius Metcalf , 93 of Iron Station, NC and formerly of Charlotte, died peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Atrium Health - Lincolnton, surrounded by his loving family.



"Dolly" a name given to him by his sister, was born in Monroe, NC to the late Arthur and Edna Steele Metcalf. He served in the US Army in WWII before returning to Charlotte where he would eventually retire from the Charlotte Police Department after a thirty-five year career. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church and an Atlanta Braves fan. Dolly truly enjoyed the Friday night cook-outs with friends and family.



Dolly was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn and a son, Randy. He is survived by three sons and a daughter, Rick Metcalf and his wife, Susan, and Kim Morton of Iron Station, NC, and Russ Metcalf of Lincolnton and Rory Metcalf and his wife, Lisa of Crouse, NC; and daughter-in-law, Serena Metcalf. He also had nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.



Funeral services with Police Honors will be 2:00 PM Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Charlotte. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 on Wednesday at the church.



Memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





