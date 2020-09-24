Princes Lannin

Princes Lomax Lannin 1931-2020 CHARLOTTE - Princes "Pat" passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020, with her son by her side. She was born in Salisbury, NC on August 19, 1931, and grew up in Salisbury. After high school graduation, she earned an Associate Degree. After graduation, she married Jerry Rufty and the spent the first two years of their marriage in Germany while Jerry was in the Army. They returned to Charlotte after his discharge from the Army. Pat went to work for General Motors and spent her entire career with GM. She retired in 1996. She enjoyed many activities outside of her professional career. In her early years she was President of the Beta Sigma chapter of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority. Pat always enjoyed sports. She played basketball for her high school team. After school she continued with her affection for sports and played tennis and golf. She enjoyed many competitive sets with the crew at Quail Hollow Estates. She also made a hole in one at the Resort Course at Ballantyne. Pat was a devout Christian and worshipped for the last twenty years at Harrison United Methodist Church. She was active in her Sunday School classes and developed many lasting relationships-none more important to her than her beloved Bob Ross. Pat is survived by her son, Lee Rufty, his wife Denise Rufty and her sister-in-law Roberta (Bobbi) Tremain. She was predeceased by her parents, Georgia and Charles Lomax and her brother Charles Roscoe Lomax. Pat was a lover of life. She never had a headache and always had a positive outlook-she could and did find the best in every situation. There will be a celebration of her life and those details will be provided soon. McEwen of Pineville is the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Harrison United Methodist Church, 15008 Lancaster Highway, Pineville, NC 28134.



