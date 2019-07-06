Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Anne "Anne" Maxwell. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Visitation 12:00 PM Oak Grove United Methodist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Oak Grove United Methodist Church (Sanctuary) Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla Anne Souter Maxwell, age 86. of Charlotte, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born in Cobb County, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Fitzhugh Souter and Willie Herod Souter. Anne was married to Woodley E. Maxwell for more than 53 years.



Anne was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Before her retirement she worked as an Administrative Assistant for Charlotte Memorial Hospital.



In addition to her husband, Woodley, Anne is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann Taylor and her husband, Timothy of Huntersville. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Amy Taylor Harvell, and two sisters; Gladis Williams and Jane Riley.



The family will receive friends at Oak Grove United Methodist Church at 12:00 PM, Monday, July 8. Her Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 PM in the Sanctuary with Rev. Bob Roten officiating. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens.



Memorials in Anne's honor may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church 6440 Old Statesville Road, Charlotte NC 28269 or to the Amy Taylor Harvell Scholarship Fund, State Employees Credit Union, account # 60467843.



The family would like to express their sincere thanks to those caregivers with Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region who served them and Anne at the time of her decline. And finally, Anne when you arrive in Heaven, please give Amy a big hug from all of us.



