Queen E. Haynes

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Queen E. Haynes.

Queen E. Haynes age 66 passed away April 16, 2019. Home going services will be held 1pm Tuesday at Kingdom Covenant Church 2731 N. Graham Street. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel 3641 Central Ave. is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"
Funeral Home
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.