Queen E. Haynes age 66 passed away April 16, 2019. Home going services will be held 1pm Tuesday at Kingdom Covenant Church 2731 N. Graham Street. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel 3641 Central Ave. is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"
|
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 20, 2019