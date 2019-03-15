Mr. R. L. Davis, 91, of Clover, SC, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at home.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Clover First Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Stafford officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the Church.
Mr. Davis was born April 14, 1927 in Rutherford County, NC to the late Martin and Carrie Reynolds Davis. He was a World War II Veteran and the widower of Alice W. Davis. Mr. Davis was retired from Trailways/Greyhound Company after 45 years and driving 2,250,000 miles without a chargeable accident.
Survivors are his daughter Deborah D. Agnew; sons Ronald Davis (Patricia), Timothy Davis (Cathey); grandchildren Mitch, Jake, Beth, Corrie, Ryan, Aaron, & Taylor; and fourteen great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Clover First Baptist Church Building Fund, 117 S. Main Street, Clover, SC 29710 and Providence Care Hospice, 1736 Old York Road, York, SC 29745.
