Service Information
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte , NC 28205
(704)-567-1500
Service
3:00 PM
Sunset Memory Gardens
8901 Lawyers Rd
Mint Hill , NC

Rachael DeLancey Hackney, 94, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020.



Born October 12, 1925, Rachael was the daughter of the late Johnsie and Emma Agnes DeLancey of Reidsville, NC.



She graduated from Reidsville High School in 1943 and attended Mitchell Community College before transferring to Appalachian State University, where she earned her Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education.



Rachael is preceeded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, David Marvin Hackney.



In 1947, Rachael was invited to Charlotte, NC by her great friend June and would begin her professional career as an Elementary School Teacher for the CMS School System.



Rachael married David Hackney in 1949. They became Charter Members of Providence United Methodist Church on Providence Rd. and welcomed the birth of (3) son's, Wesley, Marvin and Ben, whom she is survived, all of Charlotte, NC. Rachael would step away from teaching for several years to raise her children before starting her second career with Carmel Presbyterian Church in Elementary Education, after which she would return to CMS School System until her retirement in 1988.



Upon retiring, Rachael took a part-time job with Shelton Florist because of her love of flowers.



Our Mother was a kind and selfless person who will be greatly missed!



Thank you to Hospice of Charlotte and the staff in the Isolated Care Area of The Social @ Cotswold for helping our family through this difficult time.



We so appreciate you!



A Service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens,



8901 Lawyers Rd., Mint Hill, NC 28227.



Online condolences may be shared through

