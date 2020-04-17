Rachel Beard Williams, 92, of Charlotte died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home.
A native of Mecklenburg County, Mrs. Williams was born to the late Moffit and Myrtle Beard on August 27, 1927. She was a member of Plaza Presbyterian Church and retired from Sears. Mrs. Williams is preceded in death by her husband, O'Neal J. Williams, Sr., daughter Peggy Williams and by son, O'Neal J. Williams, Jr.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her son David B. Williams of Charlotte, brother John Beard of Stanley, grandchildren Helena Brown, Richard Williams, Jay Williams (Mandi), great-grandchildren Savannah Brown, Danielle Brown, Jayden Williams and Jordyn Oakes.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday in Sharon Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Loaves and Fishes, www.loavesandfishes.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 17, 2020