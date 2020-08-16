1/
Rachel Ellen (Sanders) Fuller
1927 - 2020
Rachel Sanders Fuller passed away on August 9, 2020 at Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC. She lived in Monroe, NC for over 51 years before moving to Plantation Estates in 2005. Rachel was born in Chesterfield County, SC on April 6, 1927, daughter of the late Boyce Heath and Annie Hicks Sanders.

Survivors include her daughter, Kelly Vrabel and husband, Eric, of Atlantic Beach, FL and grandchildren, John and wife, Alexandra, of Denver, NC, and Katie of Jacksonville Beach, FL; daughter, Kyle Davis and husband, Ken, and grandchildren, Philip and Rachel of Charlotte, NC; one sister, Evelyn Sappenfield and husband, Dr. James, of Forest City, NC; and several nephews.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Plantation Estates for the care and support given her throughout the years. We are especially grateful to Dr. Danny Honeycutt, Kotaya Griffith, and the staff of OakBridge Terrace and WillowBrooke Court for the exceptional attention given to her in her final days.

Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Hospice & Palliative Care-Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247, or Shriners Hospitals for Children of Greenville, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com

Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Fuller Family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC 28112
(704) 283-8141
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
