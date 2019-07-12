Rachel Jolly Caune, 83, of Charlotte, died at Carrington Place in Matthews, NC on July 9, 2019 surrounded by family.
Rachel was born in Kings Mountain, NC July 7 1936 to Clarence and Orangel Jolly. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, friend and a mentor to young people through her involvement in the Charlotte Youth Athletic Association and also as an employee with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.
Rachel is survived by her three children, Jean Spicer (Ronnie), Chris (Keri Durkin), and Tom (Suzette), her grandchildren: Camille, Chris, Mike, TJ, Jonathan, Charlie and Ellie; her sister Doris Kiser (Ken); several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Clarence Jr and Clinton and her sister, Pat Boyd. Her former husband, J.Z. "John" Caune also preceded her in death.
Visitation is scheduled for 2:30 pm until 5:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with her funeral service following at 5:00 pm in McEwen's Chapel. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that a donation be made to either Carrington Place Rehabilitation and Living Center, 600 Fullwood Lane, Matthews NC 28105 or to the .
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 12, 2019