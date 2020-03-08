Rachel Phillips Tweed, 97, of Mint Hill, went home to be with the Lord on March 5 , 2020, while living at The Heritage at Lowman, White Rock, SC. She was born on January 13 , 1923, in Union County to the late Ernest Dewitt and Irene Foard Phillips. She is survived by her three children: Elaine Middlebrooks of Aiken, SC, Marie Deal (Mike) of Raleigh, NC, and Doris Warren (Jeff) of Irmo, SC; 7 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters: Frances Kiser (Bob) and Gladys Suggs (Bob) and special nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 11 , 2020 in The Rotunda of Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 11501 Bain School Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227. A Service will be at 2:00 PM in the Sanctuary. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens . Memorials may be made to Philadelphia Presbyterian Church. A full of biography of Rachel's life can be read by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 8, 2020