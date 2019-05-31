Rae Eggleston Sugg (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC
27511
(919)-467-8108
Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
7501 Glenwood Ave.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Glenaire
3000 Glenaire Cir.
View Map
Obituary
Rae Eggleston Sugg, 92, passed away May 30, 2019, at Glenaire Retirment Community in Cary. She was the wife of Dr. Woodrow B. Sugg (deceased) and the mother of Marcia R. Sugg of Cary, NC, Gary R. Sugg (Carol) of Charlotte, NC, R. Kimball Sugg of Tampa, FL, and Suzanne S. Humphrey (Bob) of Jacksonville, FL. Please visit www.BrownWynneCary.com for a complete obituary. A service of burial will be June 3, at 11:00 am in the Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 7501 Glenwood Ave. Raleigh. The family will receive friends and visitors after the service on June 3, at 2:00pm in the private dining room at Glenaire, 3000 Glenaire Cir.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2019
