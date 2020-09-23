Mr. Ralph Franklin Hildreth, 80, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Pageland, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.Mr. Hildreth was born on September 18, 1940 in Pageland, SC to the late Wilson James Hildreth and Lillie Moree Hildreth. He was predeceased by his brothers, William Carson Hildreth, Claude M. Hildreth, Ted Hildreth, and Harry H. Hildreth.Mr. Hildreth was a graduate of Pageland High School in 1958 and was a Beta Club member and All State Representative in mathematics. He then received a double Masters in Civil Engineering and Business Administration. Mr. Hildreth was a civil engineer with J.A. Jones Construction for over 20 years. He served in the US Army.He was a Christian man, who enjoyed woodworking and doing various home improvements. Ralph was an organizer and loved to coordinate the Pageland High School reunions. He enjoyed traveling when he could and was deeply involved with ancestry research. Mr. Hildreth was a cat lover, especially to his precious Cocoa.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Gibson Hildreth of Charlotte, NC; step son, William M. Perry, of Cheraw, SC; step daughter, English P. Griggs (Mitch) of Davidson, NC; brother, Jamie Hildreth (Kitty) of Pageland, SC; sister, Sarah Woodring of Huntersville, NC; step grandchildren, Camden Griggs of Dallas, TX, Collin Griggs of Charlotte, NC, and Landon Perry of Myrtle Beach, SC and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life Graveside Service at 3:30 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery, Ruby, SC with Pastor Mack Mullis officiating with Military Honors. Burial will follow in the Cemetery. Anyone can come by Baumgartner Funeral Home, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Thursday, September 24, 2020 to sign the register book and pay their respects.
Due to the government-mandated, COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that you practice social distancing at all times. The family would like for all attending the service to please wear a face covering.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Roads Baptist Church, C/O Myrtis Burr, 3289 Hwy 268,Mt. Croghan, SC 29727 or Chesterfield Co. Animal Shelter, 436 Goodale Rd., Chesterfield, SC 29709. Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com
) is assisting the Hildreth Family.