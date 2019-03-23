Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Lane McGrath. View Sign





Notes of encouragement and condolences to the family may be made by visiting





Ralph Lane McGrath, Sr., 90, a lifelong Charlottean, died peacefully surrounded by his children at Hospice House in Charlotte on Thursday the 21st of March, 2019. Born the 20th of July, 1928, to Mary and Dennis McGrath, Ralph attended local Charlotte schools, graduating from Harding High School where he was a baseball standout. After graduation he enlisted in the army, serving overseas with pride. Ralph enjoyed a long career at Central Piedmont Community College. A passionate golfer, he was a long-time member of Carolina Golf Club. His dry sense of humor was legendary, and he will be missed but remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Upon retirement, he rekindled his love of travel that had been spurred by his time in the military by visiting friends and family. He deeply enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach, and holidays spent with family which were special times. He is survived by sister Dorothy McGrath Price, and his loving children Ralph (Lynne) McGrath, Jr., Lee (Lurinda) McGrath and Terri McGrath Stewart, grandchildren Taylor (Greg) McGrath Hoffman, Cameron McGrath, John (Taylor) Stewart, Kate Stewart, great-granddaughter Riley Stewart and many nieces and nephews. Mr. McGrath is predeceased by his parents and brothers Dennis McGrath, James Deberry, Frances McGrath, Joseph McGrath, and sisters Julia McGrath Lowery, Susan McGrath, and son-in-law James Stewart. The McGrath family will greet friends from 2:00 PM, Sunday, the 24th of March, 2019 at Ellington Funeral Services. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM in the Historic Morehead Street Chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice House at Aldersgate.Notes of encouragement and condolences to the family may be made by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Ellington Funeral Services

727 E Morehead Street

Charlotte , NC 28202

704-334-6700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close