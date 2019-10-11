Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Levi Peedin. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Salisbury National Cemetery 501 Statesville Blvd Salisbury , NC View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services at a nearby restaurant will be announced at the service View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Levi Peedin, 78, of Charlotte, N.C., after an extended illness, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, in Salisbury, N.C.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Dora Peedin, his brother Billy Franklin Peedin and sister in law, Janie Peedin.



He is survived by 3 sons, Ralph E. Peedin (Shera), Larry K. Peedin (Beth), and Andrew N. Peedin and his former wife of 35 years, Ursula Peedin; 4 grandchildren, Brent Peedin (Cecilia), Elizabeth Mustin (David), Adam Peedin and Emilie Peedin; 3 great-children, Jonah and River Peedin and Emery Mustin; Brothers, Bobby Earl Peedin (Rhonda), Dwight Herman Peedin (Carolyn), Sisters, Carol Peedin Creech (Fred) and Lavern Peedin Flannigan (Rick) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Born 1940 in the small town of Selma, NC, Ralph was a true country boy raised by two hard-working parents, Herman and Dora. Ralph learned the true meaning of hard work on the farm and the joys and trials of having 5 siblings and many cousins and relatives. His life changed drastically after following his two older brothers into military service in 1958. After Army basic training, he spent 3 years in Berlin. Little did he know, he would meet the young German girl, Ursula that would become his wife and give him 3 sons, Ralph, Larry and Andy. Supporting his family with his carpentry skills, he was the owner of R.L Peedin Remodeling.



He also served in the National Guard for 20 years and was a member of Dallas Baptist Church.



A celebration of life will be held, Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00 a.m. Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC. A gathering of family & friends will meet immediately following the graveside service at a nearby restaurant which will be announced at the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled Veterans of America (

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 11, 2019

