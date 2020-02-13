Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Rae Waller. View Sign Service Information Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte 115 John McCarroll Ave Charlotte , NC 28216 (704)-332-7109 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Ralph Rae Waller, 71 formerly of Newark, NJ, passed away on Sunday February 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Friday February 14, 2020 Friendship Missionary Baptist Church 3301 Beatties Ford Rd. Visitation 10:30-11:30 AM. Grier Funeral Service Inc. 115 John McCarroll Ave entrusted with arrangements.



Mr. Waller was a lifelong resident of Newark, NJ for 68 years until his retirement to Charlotte, NC in 2017. He started college at Lincoln University, PA then earned his Bachelor's degree in Sociology/ Urban Studies at Rutgers-Newark. He then attended Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, in the Dept. of Urban Planning & Development. Mr. Waller worked in Planning & Development for 44 years in a range of positions. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, The American Planning Association, New Jersey Planning Officials and The Black New Jersey Licensed Professional Planners.



Mr. Waller was passionate about automobiles, the study of Black History, Culture & Philosophy, Audio/Video Home Theater, and movies. He and his son attended films weekly and he had a vast collection of DVDs and videotapes. Mr. Waller had a strong interest in Black Cinema and was a 12-year member of the Selection Committee of the Newark Black Film Festival. Mr. Waller also designed and built Home Theater Systems.



Mr. Waller's interest in automobiles varied from repair and detailing to vintage and classic automobiles. He and his wife attended many auto shows and he also owned a variety of unique automobiles including muscle cars. performances sedans, sports cars and even a 1991 BMW 850i V12. Mr. Waller was a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. He was initiated into Upsilon Phi Chapter 1971. He subsequently became a member of Pi Phi Chapter Charlotte NC. Mr. Waller was very proud that his only son decided to follow in his footsteps and became an Omega Man in 2011.



Mr. Waller is survived by the love of his life, Tanya D. Caesar- Waller, of 50 years, son, Randolph Allen Lonnie Waller, father in law Herbert Caesar, sister in laws, Darcel Caesar, Rochelle Alicea (Freddy), Colette Caesar, and Yvette Mouton, brother in law Herb Caesar, and a host of nephews.

