Age 94, of Lake Wylie, entered into Heaven Thursday, March 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born January 5, 1926 in Cramerton, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Julius and Lula Russ Shuford. Ralph served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII and retired from Duke Energy. He loved serving in his church and spending time with his family. Ralph enjoyed bee keeping, fishing, gardening and was famous for his cakes. He never missed a chance to share about his Lord and Savior.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Eloise W. Shuford; daughter, Karen S. West (Woody); son, Thomas A. Shuford (Edie); grandchildren, Melanie McLane (Clint), Amy Marshall (Pat), David Shuford (Crystal) and Dennis Shuford (Tonya); great grandchildren, Mason & Grant Mauldin, Emerson & Knox Marshall, and Bradley & Dylan Griffin; Tom Shuford & Coleene Lainere (Roy); special friends, Phyllis & Russ Gunner; and many more loving family and friends. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his eight brothers & sisters; and his son, Dennis Shuford.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. with a celebration of life service to be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, 115 Massey Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715, with Glenn Hutto officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, Charlotte.
