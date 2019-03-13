Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph St John. View Sign

Ralph St John "Jerry" CHARLOTTE - Ralph "Jerry" St John, age 78, passed away at home on March 8th, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. Jerry was born on March 8th, 1941 in Iredell County. Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol, and his six children: Rex, Mike, Trina, Shelly, Robert, and Wayne; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life on Friday, March 15th, 2019, at 3:00pm, at Shady Brook Baptist Church, 2940 Belmeade Dr., Charlotte, NC 28214. Those who desire may send flowers to Shady Brook Baptist Church or donations to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region-Main.

Ralph St John "Jerry" CHARLOTTE - Ralph "Jerry" St John, age 78, passed away at home on March 8th, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. Jerry was born on March 8th, 1941 in Iredell County. Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol, and his six children: Rex, Mike, Trina, Shelly, Robert, and Wayne; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life on Friday, March 15th, 2019, at 3:00pm, at Shady Brook Baptist Church, 2940 Belmeade Dr., Charlotte, NC 28214. Those who desire may send flowers to Shady Brook Baptist Church or donations to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region-Main. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close