Ralph St John "Jerry" CHARLOTTE - Ralph "Jerry" St John, age 78, passed away at home on March 8th, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. Jerry was born on March 8th, 1941 in Iredell County. Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol, and his six children: Rex, Mike, Trina, Shelly, Robert, and Wayne; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life on Friday, March 15th, 2019, at 3:00pm, at Shady Brook Baptist Church, 2940 Belmeade Dr., Charlotte, NC 28214. Those who desire may send flowers to Shady Brook Baptist Church or donations to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region-Main.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 13, 2019