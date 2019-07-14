Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph William Gable. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Charlotte,Inc. 320 W. Carson Blvd. Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-333-0101 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph William Gable was born September 27, 1929 to Charles Hugh Gable, Sr. and Margaret Rosenkrans Gable in San Antonio, Texas. As a boy, Ralph was active in scouting, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduating from Harlandale High School, he continued his education earning a B.S. degree in chemistry at the University of Texas, Austin, and M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in chemistry at Duke University. On June 5, 1953 he married Wendell Grace Herrington. From 1955 until 1960 Ralph taught chemistry at Pfeiffer College in Meisenheimer, NC. In 1960 Ralph, Wendell, and their three young children moved to Davidson, where Ralph taught chemistry at Davidson College from 1960 until his retirement in 1993. Ralph and Wendell remained residents of Davidson for over 40 years and were long-time members of Davidson United Methodist Church. Ralph was instrumental in the founding and renovation of the Ada Jenkins Center in Davidson. In 2002 they moved to the Aldersgate Retirement Community in Charlotte, where Ralph lived until his death on July 5, 2019. Ralph is survived by daughter Evelyn Ruth Gable Rohrer and her husband Joseph Raphael Rohrer IV, son Charles Witt Gable, daughter Nancy Grace Gable Rolland and her husband William Woody Rolland, grandchildren Joseph Raphael Rohrer V, Charles Thomas Rohrer, Emily Grace Rolland, Hannah Marie Rolland, great grandchildren Lily Marie Rohrer and Ruby Jean Rohrer, sister-in-law Mary Raney Gable. He was predeceased by his wife Wendell and brother Charles Hugh Gable Jr. Ralph would have us all participate in life to the best of our ability, respect those around us, and look for the wonder - it's there. As he said, even at the end, "Life is good." A private service will be held at a later date. The family requests that any memorial donations be given to Habitat for Humanity.

