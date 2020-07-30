1/
Ralph Wright
Ralph Larry Wright HUNTERSVILLE - Ralph Larry Wright, 77, of Huntersville, NC passed away on June 27, 2020. Ralph passed away doing what he loved most working in his yard. Ralph was survived by wife, Peggy C. Wright of Huntersville, sons, Ralph L Wright, Jr of Charlotte and Jerry A. Wright of Mooresville, stepson, John R. Colvin of Huntersville, stepdaughter, Leanna M. Gonzalez of Conway, SC, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ralph was a generous man that gave more in this life than he took and his loss has left a great void in many lives.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 30, 2020.
