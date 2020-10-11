1/1
Ralston Murphy Pound
1920 - 2020
Ralston Murphy Pound, Jr., US Navy Commander (Ret.), age 99, a resident of Aldersgate Retirement Community, died on October 5, 2020. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to The Rotary Foundation DAF, c/o the Rotary Club of Charlotte, 1850 East Third Street, Suite 220, Charlotte, NC 28204 or Aldersgate Retirement Community, Guardian Angel Fund, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215.

For full obituary and to share condolences, please visit www.kennethpoeservices.com

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service



Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
