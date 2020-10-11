Ralston Murphy Pound, Jr., US Navy Commander (Ret.), age 99, a resident of Aldersgate Retirement Community, died on October 5, 2020. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to The Rotary Foundation DAF, c/o the Rotary Club of Charlotte, 1850 East Third Street, Suite 220, Charlotte, NC 28204 or Aldersgate Retirement Community, Guardian Angel Fund, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215.
