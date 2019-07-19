Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramie Larry Workman Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A Service for Ramie Larry Workman, Jr. will be held at 1:30 pm at the Mooresville Church of God. He was born November 27, 1941. He was the graduating Class of 1960 at Clear Fork High School. Larry passed to his eternal home on June 24, 2019 in Roanoke Virginia Hospital.



Mr. Workman was preceded in death by his father, Ramie Larry Workman, Sr., (Killed in a 1957 Coal Mining tragedy when Larry was 16 years of age), his mother, Stella Stover Workman, and a brother, Ronnie Denzel Workman, and his beloved Uncle, who became Larry's stepfather in 1961, Clinton Hugh Workman.



Survivors include his wife, Jean H. Workman; Buddy (his Blue Terrier of 14 years); siblings, Delcie Jean Workman Bryant; Alfred, Shelba Jane Workman Stockdale; Tom, Lena Carol Workman Crenshaw, Thomas Dewy Workman; Ann, Terry Lee Workman, and Sandra Workman Gilmore; Mark; 10 nephews and nieces, 23 great-nephews and nieces, and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews.

