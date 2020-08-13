1/1
Ramon deArmas
Ramon de Armas SUMMERVILLE - Ramon de Armas, 73, loving husband of Jeanette Serrano de Armas, of Summerville, SC (formerly of Charlotte), passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Ramon was born in La Habana, Cuba, January 25, 1947, to Ordener and Rafaela de Armas. At 15, Ramon came to the United States with his family in search of freedom and fleeing communism. He was grateful to the country that accepted him and offered him many opportunities. By age 22, he successfully opened a manufacturing company and spent his career in the textile industry. Ramon never knew a stranger and had a gift for making people laugh. Ready with a story to share, he would always say, "I'll speak to anyone who will listen to me". In 2017, Ramon and Jeanette moved to Summerville, SC to be closer to the coast. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, and their children, Daniel de Armas of Nashville and Isabel de Armas of Atlanta; his children, Adriana de Armas Dew (Kenny) of Midlothian, Annie Hayes (Jim) of Charlotte, and Ramon de Armas of Charlotte; grandchildren: Marisa, Miranda, and Sarah Dew and Amanda and Alex Hayes; and nieces: Nancy de Leon Lewis, Maggie de Leon, and Miriam Figueroa. Ramon was predeceased by his parents, Ordener and Rafaela de Armas, his sister, Rosa de Armas Perez-Carillo, and his son, Alejandro de Armas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Alejandro de Armas. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and support from all that knew Ramon.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 13, 2020.
