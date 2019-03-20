Randy Sherman, 66, passed away on March 16, 2019. He was born on November 20, 1952 to the late Dr. Joseph and Bernice Sherman. Randy is survived by his daughter, Marissa Sherman Deziel ( Dr. Jackson Deziel) and grandson Luc Deziel; ex-wife, Barbara Sherman; sister, Merridith Glazer (Dr. Howard Glazer) and nephews, Dr. Chad Glazer and Seth Glazer.
A full obituary will appear at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
(704) 544-1412
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 20, 2019