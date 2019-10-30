Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Baker Duckworth. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Service 3:30 PM McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 View Map Visitation Following Services McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Randall Duckworth, 71, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville. He was recently diagnosed with ALS.



Born September 16, 1948 in Charlotte, he was a son of the late John Oliver Duckworth and Martha Baker Duckworth. Following graduation from Sun Valley High School, Randall began furthering his education at Wingate University. His education was interrupted while he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Randall received The Purple Heart (wound suffered in combat), The Air Medal (heroic action in aerial flight), The National Defense Service Medal (service during time of national emergency) and Marksmanship Badges (proficiency in a number of weapons) for his service. Upon returning from Vietnam, Randall began a career in the antique business which he continued for nearly 50 years.



Randall was a gifted and decorated athlete in football, basketball and baseball and was offered a contract to play Major League Baseball by the New York Yankees while in high school. After sustaining a combat injury in Vietnam, he moved to Maryland where he competed in professional darts and ultimately won a state championship.



His family and his wife, Bonnie, were of the upmost importance to him. He and Bonnie were middle school sweethearts and soul mates. They found their way back to one another when he returned to the Carolinas. He continued his love of sports by coaching many seasons of baseball and basketball for his stepson's teams. Additionally, he supported his stepdaughter in competitive dance. He enjoyed family holiday gatherings, many road trip vacations and annual trips to Sunset Beach where he played beach volleyball with his many friends and family members.



He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Bonnie Harkey Duckworth; two step children, Adam Geist (Mendi) of Greenville and Jenny Salzman (Clint) of Charlotte; and two beloved step grandchildren, Finley Geist and John Geist; as well as his brother, Samuel John Duckworth of Austin, TX.



Twin brothers, Tim Duckworth and Doug Duckworth, preceded him in death.



A service to celebrate Randall's life - including military honors - will be held 3:30p.m. Friday, November 1st in the chapel of McEwen Funeral Service - 10500 Park Road. The family will receive friends following the service.



