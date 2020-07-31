1/1
Randolph Lewis
{ "" }
Randolph Lewis "Randy" CHARLOTTE - Randolph "Randy" Lewis, 77, of Charlotte, NC peacefully departed this life Saturday, July 25, 2020. Randy was born July 7, 1943 in Baltimore, MD, the son of Oliver and Elizabeth Lewis. He was married to the late Gretchen M. Lewis for 48 years. Randy attended The University of Maryland and was a highly successful businessman. He worked in commercial real estate for 11 years, and was original founder of Erosion Control Services, Inc. Randy enjoyed many hobbies including art, photography, cooking, wine collecting, and wood working. He also enjoyed sports such as golf and big game fishing. He and his wife Gretchen were passionate about traveling the world, visiting over 100 countries in their lifetime. A private service and interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Matthews, NC is currently being arranged. Randy is survived by his brother Leslie Lewis and wife Nancy of Sebastopol, CA. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 31, 2020.
