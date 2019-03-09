Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mr. Randy Barron Sills, 72, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Randy was born September 21, 1946 in Charlotte, NC, a son of the late Harry James and Odessa Mae Ray Sills.



Randy was a retired coach and teacher, serving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for 30 years.



He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Carol Angle Sills of Belmont; older brother, Jim Sills and wife Joan of Indian Trail; sons, Scott Sills; Chris Sills and wife Patricia of Gastonia; step-children, Holly Owens and husband Paul; Will Dawson, all of Charlotte; granddaughters, Katja and Elena Sills of Gastonia; step-grandchildren, Chelsea Ingram of Dallas, TX; Caroline Owens of Charlotte; and nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Randy's life will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:30pm at Park Street United Methodist Church with Rev. David Hiatt officiating. A reception will be held following the service in the Family Life Center of the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park Street United Methodist Church, Organ & Choir Fund, 120 Park St., Belmont, NC 28012 or Stowe Family YMCA, Aquatics Program, 196 YMCA Dr, Belmont, NC 28012.



