Mr. Randy Edwards, age 74, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.



The memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary located at 14542 Choate Circle, Charlotte, N.C. 28273, with the Rev. Bruce Jones officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.



Randy Edwards was the son of the late Peggy and Dawson Edwards of Rutherfordton, North Carolina. Randy spent most of his life in Charlotte where he was a Flight Engineer/Instructor on the C-130s Cargo Planes and also a Civil Service Employee for the Air National Guard. He served in the Air Force/Air National Guard for a total of "42 years, 1 month, 11 days" participating in most world conflicts since 1963.



Randy attended Imagine Church of the Carolinas actively serving on the Church Board, the Adult Life Group, and various other positions. He loved his church and was an active participant. One of his most proud accomplishments was being in charge of the building of Morningstar United Methodist Church. He felt it was an honor to serve God in this capacity.



Randy had a gift of working on boats, cars, and even construction projects. He could fix anything even when no one else was successful. Randy also had some vices...racing cars and racing boats. He loved the water and enjoyed boating.



Survivors include his wife, Martha of 33 years, his step-father Al Hannon, brothers Gary and Curtis Edwards, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to Imagine Church of the Carolinas at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary - Charlotte, 14542 Choate Circle, Charlotte, NC 28273.



