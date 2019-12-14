Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy "Big R" Short. View Sign Service Information Horan & McConaty 1091 South Colorado Boulevard Denver , CO 80246 (303)-757-1238 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Hemperley Short, Junior (Randy) passed away peacefully on December 5 from heart complications. Randy's life was guided by a "make it happen" attitude and unconditional love for family and friends that will shine through them forever.



Born and raised in Charlotte, Randy attended Myers Park High School where he quarterbacked the Mustang football team. In 1965, Randy made local headlines in an historic game against arch-rival Garringer at Memorial Stadium when he came off the bench with 12 seconds left to throw the game-winning touchdown pass to African-American Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick. (



Randy earned a football scholarship to Duke University where he played for two years and graduated in 1971. He married his high school sweetheart Margaret Jordan after their Junior year. Their daughter Brandon was born in 1973 and son Kevin in 1975. Randy served in the National Guard from 1971-1973.



His long career in the furniture industry began at 14 at Mecklenberg Furniture, his grandfather's retail furniture store in Charlotte. He worked there after college until accepting a position as a manufacturer's sales representative in 1978 in New England with Southwood Reproductions and Councill Craftsmen. In 1980, he moved south to Columbia, SC as a rep before being promoted to Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Southwood and relocating to Hickory, NC.



In 1992, Randy and his business partner Roger Turbyfill broke out on their own and founded Stanford Furniture. Named for the Charlotte street where Randy's grandfather lived, Stanford pioneered the manufacturing of high quality, bench-made furniture in un-precedented lead times. The duo enjoyed great success together until Roger's retirement when Randy became the primary stakeholder of the company. For the next decade, Randy creatively and tenaciously led Stanford through the Great Recession when many other companies failed.



Randy met his second wife Jennifer when she came to work at Stanford as a rep in Colorado. They married in 2002 and split their time between Colorado and North Carolina. In September 2018, Jennifer suffered a serious accident that left her with a traumatic brain injury among many other injuries. Randy relocated to Denver, dedicated his life to her healing, and never left her side through her miraculous and inspirational recovery.



Just weeks before his death in November 2019, Randy sold Stanford to Gabriella White, ensuring that the company he built through tremendous effort, heart, and soul would continue to bring comfort and quality into homes well into the future.



Randy was pre-deceased by his parents Ralph and Lauretta Short of Charlotte. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Jensen, daughter Brandon Blell (Beni), son Kevin Short (Libby), sister Carol Pearsall (Richard), grandchildren Thatcher Short, Dorian Blell, and Liliana Blell, step-sons Jensen (Cassandra) and Jordan Meier (Allison), nephews Tucker (Jennifer) and Travis Pearsall (Cara), and many, many dear friends who will deeply miss his kind heart and infectious charisma.



A service will be held Friday, January 17th at 4:00 pm at Myers Park Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina followed by a reception in Heaton Hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Craig Hospital in Denver, Colorado. A scholarship is also being established in his name at the Furniture Academy at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, North Carolina so that his dedication to the craft can live on through future generations.

