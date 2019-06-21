Lieutenant Colonel Raphael Cuthbertson was born on November 24, 1931 in Mint Hill, North Carolina to the late Estelle Lewis and Banks Hilton Cuthbertson. Raphael Cuthbertson departed this earthly life on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at White Oaks Manor Facility, Charlotte, North Carolina. At an early age, Colonel Cuthbertson accepted Christ and joined Rock Hill AME Zion Church.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Rock Hill AME Zion Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am -11:00 am, service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Raphael Cuthbertson is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary H. Cuthbertson, six sons, Michael Cuthbertson, Benson Cuthbertson (Pattie), Lyndon Cuthbertson, Raphael Cuthbertson, II (Stacye), Fredrick Cuthbertson (Stephanie), and Patrick Cuthbertson.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 21, 2019