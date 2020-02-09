Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Allen Killian Sr.. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr Killian Sr., a



Ray was born May 9, 1922 to Albert Otto Killian and Cora Virginia Sipe Killian, the second youngest of eight children. From a farm near Conover, NC, Ray went to Washington, DC where he worked in research for the Navy and studied journalism. At the outset of World War II, he joined the Naval Flight Program and served as a fighter pilot on the aircraft carrier Hancock based in the Pacific, flying 54 missions and earning the Distinguished Flying Cross.



After the war, Ray married Betty Lynn Pharr in 1947. Their marriage of 68 years served as the foundation for their love and dedication to family. Ray graduated from Lenoir Rhyne College and completed graduate work at UNC-Chapel Hill. He then joined Belk Store Services in 1949, resulting in a distinguished 44 year career with the organization, rising to be an executive vice president. Ray was also dedicated to helping others improve their business practices, authoring four books on leadership and business management. His forward thinking was illustrated by his book that advocated a greater leadership role for women in the workplace, published in 1971. More recently, he completed an autobiography. He also taught at Queens University and led training seminars throughout the U.S. and around the world. He served in a number of leadership positions with the American Management Association, The Profit Sharing Council of America and the NC Retail Merchant's Association.



Ray was a dedicated Christian whose understated faith and wisdom inspired those around him. He was a deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. Ray and Betty felt fortunate in having their children and grandchildren join their church and thus fill the "Killian pew" many Sunday mornings. Ray's other activities included gardening, tennis, and teaching his grandchildren how to fish and waterski at Lake Wylie, SC.



Ray was preceded in death by Betty, the love of his life. He is survived by his son, Ray Allen Killian Jr., and his wife Mary Claudia (Coco) Killian of Charlotte, NC; his daughter, Ann Killian Edgerton, and her husband, Thomas Arthur Edgerton, of Pinehurst, NC; his granddaughter Anna Edgerton Tinker, and her husband James Tinker, of Takoma Park, MD; his grandson Colston Arthur Edgerton, and his wife, Jessica Connett Edgerton, of Boston; his grandson Ray Allen (Rally) Killian III, and his wife Alison Woodruff Killian, of Charlotte, NC; his granddaughter, Mary Gates Killian, of Atlanta, GA; and his great-grandson Thomas Colston Edgerton.



A service to celebrate the life of Ray Killian, Sr., will be held at Myers Park Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, February 11, at 2:00, visitation will follow in Oxford Hall. Burial is private. Reverend Dr. Millie Snyder will officiate.



The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff of Sharon Towers and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC 28207 or Sharon Towers, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Mr Killian Sr., a World War II fighter pilot, businessman, author, devoted husband and hero to his family, passed away Friday, February 7,2020 at Sharon Towers in Charlotte. He was 97.Ray was born May 9, 1922 to Albert Otto Killian and Cora Virginia Sipe Killian, the second youngest of eight children. From a farm near Conover, NC, Ray went to Washington, DC where he worked in research for the Navy and studied journalism. At the outset of World War II, he joined the Naval Flight Program and served as a fighter pilot on the aircraft carrier Hancock based in the Pacific, flying 54 missions and earning the Distinguished Flying Cross.After the war, Ray married Betty Lynn Pharr in 1947. Their marriage of 68 years served as the foundation for their love and dedication to family. Ray graduated from Lenoir Rhyne College and completed graduate work at UNC-Chapel Hill. He then joined Belk Store Services in 1949, resulting in a distinguished 44 year career with the organization, rising to be an executive vice president. Ray was also dedicated to helping others improve their business practices, authoring four books on leadership and business management. His forward thinking was illustrated by his book that advocated a greater leadership role for women in the workplace, published in 1971. More recently, he completed an autobiography. He also taught at Queens University and led training seminars throughout the U.S. and around the world. He served in a number of leadership positions with the American Management Association, The Profit Sharing Council of America and the NC Retail Merchant's Association.Ray was a dedicated Christian whose understated faith and wisdom inspired those around him. He was a deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. Ray and Betty felt fortunate in having their children and grandchildren join their church and thus fill the "Killian pew" many Sunday mornings. Ray's other activities included gardening, tennis, and teaching his grandchildren how to fish and waterski at Lake Wylie, SC.Ray was preceded in death by Betty, the love of his life. He is survived by his son, Ray Allen Killian Jr., and his wife Mary Claudia (Coco) Killian of Charlotte, NC; his daughter, Ann Killian Edgerton, and her husband, Thomas Arthur Edgerton, of Pinehurst, NC; his granddaughter Anna Edgerton Tinker, and her husband James Tinker, of Takoma Park, MD; his grandson Colston Arthur Edgerton, and his wife, Jessica Connett Edgerton, of Boston; his grandson Ray Allen (Rally) Killian III, and his wife Alison Woodruff Killian, of Charlotte, NC; his granddaughter, Mary Gates Killian, of Atlanta, GA; and his great-grandson Thomas Colston Edgerton.A service to celebrate the life of Ray Killian, Sr., will be held at Myers Park Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, February 11, at 2:00, visitation will follow in Oxford Hall. Burial is private. Reverend Dr. Millie Snyder will officiate.The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff of Sharon Towers and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC 28207 or Sharon Towers, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close