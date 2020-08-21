1/
Ray Bostian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Ray Bostian, 88, husband of the late Dorothy Marie Bostian, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Born in China Grove, NC, he was a son of the late Walter and Maggie Bostian.

Mr. Bostian was a member of Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC. He worked at Southern Pump and Tank Company for his entire career and retired as President of the company.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Bostian (Dana); two grandchildren, Jay Bostian (Eliza), and Mary Page Durant (Tom); and two great grandchildren, Ella Kate Bostian and Libby Bostian.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Charlotte, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzhiemer's Association, 123 Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved