H. Ray Bostian, 88, husband of the late Dorothy Marie Bostian, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Born in China Grove, NC, he was a son of the late Walter and Maggie Bostian.
Mr. Bostian was a member of Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC. He worked at Southern Pump and Tank Company for his entire career and retired as President of the company.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Bostian (Dana); two grandchildren, Jay Bostian (Eliza), and Mary Page Durant (Tom); and two great grandchildren, Ella Kate Bostian and Libby Bostian.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzhiemer's Association, 123 Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
