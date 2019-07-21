Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Crawford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Edward Crawford "Papa Ray" CHARLOTTE - Ray Crawford, 83, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019, surrounded by family at his home. Born March 28th, 1936, in Marion, NC, he is preceded in death by his mother Francis Bolden, aunt Kate Bolden and uncle "Bear" Bolden, all of Marion, NC. Papa Ray is survived by his wife Sue Crawford, the love of his life for 61 years, his daughter Donna deGroot (husband David) and son Greg Crawford (wife SueBee), both of Charlotte, along with his granddaughters Hadas Glazer of Brooklyn, NY and Tali deGroot of Washington, DC. He honorably served overseas for the United States Air Force returning to NC to graduate from Appalachian State University in 1960, followed by a distinguished career as a real estate appraiser for over 40 years. His dedication to hard work and providing for his family was never ending and, along with his wife, was done so with devotion and love. A large network of family and friends will always remember him for his sincere and never ending kindness, giving spirit and quick wit. He was an avid golfer, snow skier, lively orator, gourmet smoothie chef, Panther fan (see photo) and enjoyed extensive travels all over the world. Year after year, friends and family gathered at his beloved Beech Mountain vacation home making for a lifetime of happy memories. He was particularly proud of his relationship with his grandchildren Hadas and Tali, as evidenced by the permanent smile he had whenever they were in his presence. A visit to Papa Ray's house was met with love and happiness, positive energy and good humor. All who knew Ray realize that the world was just a little bit sweeter when he was with us. He was a true original. One of a kind. A private family service will be held at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Friends and family will be welcomed at the Kimberly (1300 Reece Road, Charlotte, NC 28209) Skyview room on Sunday, July 28th, from 2-4pm to honor Papa Ray. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to a foodbank of your choice. Ray was fond of the McDowell County Foodbank which serves an area near his childhood home in Marion.

