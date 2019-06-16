|
Ray Earl Thompson, Sr., 92, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 of complications from a fall. Born August 2, 1926 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Willard Sanford and Carrie Lou Tapp Thompson. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Evelene "Effie" Wilson Thompson.
Mr. Thompson was a member of St. James Methodist Church. He graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1944. Ray proudly served his country in World War II in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946 and enjoyed sharing his military experiences with many school groups and grandchildren. He was a life member of Mill Village Masonic Lodge and Hejaz Shrine Temple, a former member of Three Pines Country Club, a charter member of Carolina Country Club, and past president of Spartanburg Boys Home from 1975-1976.
Mr. Thompson started as a newspaper carrier for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal in 1939. He was a production foreman from 1947-1967, circulation director from 1967-1980, and retired as general manager in 1985.
Ray was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and neighbor to many. His joy in life came from serving others. One way he served was giving out his homemade cheese straws, which he did until the last week of his life. Ray and Effie enjoyed many rounds of golf with friends over the years. "Ray-Ray" will be greatly missed by his family whom he loved unconditionally.
Survivors include four children: Lynn Thompson of Simpsonville, SC, Kim Godwin (Winston) of Weddington, NC, Ray E. (Chuck) Thompson, Jr. (Maria) of Spartanburg, SC, and Jane Godwin (David) of Greenville, SC; 11 grandchildren, Will Fowler, Ben Fowler, Ashley Brown, Anna Kendrick, Courtney Spaulding, Kimberly Guy, Amy Bundrick, Mary-Chase Gillis, Alan Godwin, Luke Godwin, Jennifer Dwight; 20 great-grandchildren with 3 more on the way; and a brother, Lewis Thompson of High Point, NC. He was predeceased by a sister, Dot Wofford.
The family would like to thank special friends, Sam and Chara Hosom and their family, for their love and support.
Visitation will be at 11:00 AM - 12:15 PM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A Celebration of Life service will be at 12:30 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Blake Kendrick. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 213 N. Lanford Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301 or to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
