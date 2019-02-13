Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Ray was a noted minister and preacher. One of his sermons was read into the U. S. congressional record. Ray and Martha shared in church ministries. He graduated from Middlebury College and from Union Theological Seminary in NYC. In a long-term service to the Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., Ray had distinguished ministries at First Presbyterian Church, Port Jefferson, Long Island, First Presbyterian Church, Wausau, WI, First Presbyterian Church, Utica, NY, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Buffalo, NY, and Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, Grosse Point, MI, where he was voted Pastor Emeritus in 1970. He was awarded a Doctor of Divinity degree from Carroll College. He served as an exchange minister to the British Isles under the appointment by the World Council of Churches. Ray and Martha led over 90 tours throughout the world to help Christians understand issues and the church's role. During his ministries in Grosse Pointe and in Charlotte, he pioneered and created an Ecumenical Pastors Program to foster the understanding, dialogue and fellowship. After retiring from the Grosse Pointe Church, Ray and Martha went to war-torn Beirut, Lebanon, where he served as the Interim President of the Near East School of Theology in the 80's. On his return to the states, he was called as the Head Interim Minister at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. He went on to serve interim pastorates within the Charlotte Presbytery at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sardis Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church (Rock Hill), and Selwyn Presbyterian Church. He also served as the Interim Minister at Kirk of the Hills in Bloomington Hills, MI. He served on the board of trustees for both Carroll College and at Warren Wilson College. He was honored as the Distinguished Pastor in Residence at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.



The memorial service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Plantations Estates Clubhouse, Mathews. Please use the entrance at 606 Birch View The surviving family will receive friends after the service in the atrium. Ashes willed be interred at the Grosse Pointe Church, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made the Syrian Church Schooling Project. Checks can be sent care of David Kiely, 1060 Grand Avenue, # 205, St Paul, MN 55105 for forwarding to Syria.



Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. An online guestbook is available at





Dr. Rev. Ray H. Kiely, minister, church leader, and devoted husband for over 70 years to Martha Meister Kiely, passed away on February 9, 2019 at Plantations Estates, Mathews, N.C. Ray and his wife, Martha, worked to help Christians better understand the world as one community, through leading interpretive tours around the word and by bringing church leaders from other countries and faiths to pastorates in America. He was born in Clairmont, NH on September 6, 1918. In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Martha, his son, John, and by his sister, Mary White. He is survived by two sons, Mark and David, David's wife, Theresa and by his grandson, Scott.Ray was a noted minister and preacher. One of his sermons was read into the U. S. congressional record. Ray and Martha shared in church ministries. He graduated from Middlebury College and from Union Theological Seminary in NYC. In a long-term service to the Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., Ray had distinguished ministries at First Presbyterian Church, Port Jefferson, Long Island, First Presbyterian Church, Wausau, WI, First Presbyterian Church, Utica, NY, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Buffalo, NY, and Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, Grosse Point, MI, where he was voted Pastor Emeritus in 1970. He was awarded a Doctor of Divinity degree from Carroll College. He served as an exchange minister to the British Isles under the appointment by the World Council of Churches. Ray and Martha led over 90 tours throughout the world to help Christians understand issues and the church's role. During his ministries in Grosse Pointe and in Charlotte, he pioneered and created an Ecumenical Pastors Program to foster the understanding, dialogue and fellowship. After retiring from the Grosse Pointe Church, Ray and Martha went to war-torn Beirut, Lebanon, where he served as the Interim President of the Near East School of Theology in the 80's. On his return to the states, he was called as the Head Interim Minister at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. He went on to serve interim pastorates within the Charlotte Presbytery at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sardis Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church (Rock Hill), and Selwyn Presbyterian Church. He also served as the Interim Minister at Kirk of the Hills in Bloomington Hills, MI. He served on the board of trustees for both Carroll College and at Warren Wilson College. He was honored as the Distinguished Pastor in Residence at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.The memorial service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Plantations Estates Clubhouse, Mathews. Please use the entrance at 606 Birch View The surviving family will receive friends after the service in the atrium. Ashes willed be interred at the Grosse Pointe Church, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made the Syrian Church Schooling Project. Checks can be sent care of David Kiely, 1060 Grand Avenue, # 205, St Paul, MN 55105 for forwarding to Syria.Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com Funeral Home Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews

3700 Forest Lawn Drive

Matthews , NC 28104

704-846-3771 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close