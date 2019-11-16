Ray Lyle Rumsey, born May 25, 1927, in Potterville, Michigan, died November 9, 2019, in Ooltewah, Tennessee. He married Verginia Fae Griffith on June 26, 1949. For 33 years he worked as an engineer and technical writer for Boeing, then retired in North Carolina. He is survived by his wife Verginia; sons, Greg (Shirley), of Ooltewah, and Mark (Susan), of Charlotte, N.C.; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. Services will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share words of comfort to the family. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, Chattanooga, TN.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 16, 2019